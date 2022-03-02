Amendment of two acts could see unmarried couples benefit when one dies





The Intestate Succession Act and Maintenance of Surviving Spouses Act are set for amendment in the next 18 months which could extend the definition of 'spouse.'

The amendments will see the definition be extended to include life partners and this will be beneficial to unmarried partners.

Ray White speaks to a senior legal adviser at Sanlam Trust David Thomson about wills and what the law says currently.

At the moment, if you die without a will your spouse inherits the latter unless you have a spouse and children and then they inherit an equal share. If you have a will you can leave your estate to whoever you want, you can even exclude your spouse. David Thomson, Senior Legal Adviser - Sanlam Trust

But then, your spouse would have a claim in terms of maintenance against your estate which in most cases a spouse would be entitled on whether they were a breadwinner or not. David Thomson, Senior Legal Adviser - Sanlam Trust

At this stage in current law, the live-in partner has no claim against the estate when their partner dies without a will. David Thomson, Senior Legal Adviser - Sanlam Trust

Listen to the full interview below: