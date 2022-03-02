'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'





I think we take for granted the lubrication that payment systems provide in an economy. You take that lubrication out... and things grind to a halt fairly severely, fairly quickly.. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The ordinary person living in Russia is finding life a lot more cumbersome as sanctions curb the ability to carry out simple daily financial transactions.

If you think almost everything we do in South Africa - whether it's drawing cash from an ATM, paying for goods at a supermarket, getting your salary paid to you - is through the payment system... and that's not to mention the trillions per annum that go through the systems run by the Reserve Bank that allow you to transact on the money markets... Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

Western nations quickly took action to remove select banks in Russia from the Swift international payments system after the country invaded Ukraine.

Now clients can't use their cards on Google Pay and Apple Pay anymore either.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa).

The most notable sanction was the highly-publicised action to remove seven Russian banks from Swift says Erling.

The world is making it a lot more difficult for Russia to transact across its borders. Russia does have its own in-country systems and its own in-country card system, but anything that's touching the more international environment has come under sanction. Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

The best way to think of Swift is as the pipeline that allows payment messages to flow between banks... if you managed to withdraw funds, it would make sure that your South African bank is going to owe for example, the American bank whose ATM you used. Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

Erling says Visa and Mastercard have also prevented the use of their cards for the banks concerned.

If you bank with one of the sanctioned banks and you've got a Visa card and you were using Applepay, your Visa card might work in Russia but certainly not outside Russia, and your Applepay is not working in Russia so now suddenly your bank may not allow you to transact on that card. Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

She says it's the combinations of the sanctions that are so powerful.

In addition to acting through the payments system, there's also been a freezing of Russian funds... They can't be accessed no matter how you get to them and what payment system you try to use. Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

The other factor we're seeing play out is a breakdown in trust in the system because you as a Russian individual may not know whether the card in your wallet is still going to work for a given payment or not. That causes a level of panic and people trying to withdraw their money into cash... Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

For the person in the street I think the economy becomes more cash-based... The other impacts include the rouble being worth less... From a government point of view it means that Russia can't necessarily access their foreign currency holdings... so the broader financial system impacts are much bigger than purely the payment system impacts. Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

