Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows





Cashbuild has reported a revenue decline of 12% for the six months ended 26 December 2021.

36 stores were impacted by last year's July unrest and looting during the period.

Revenue fell from to R5.8 billion, from R6.6 billion in December 2020.

"Gross profit decreased by 11% with gross profit margin percentage increasing from 26.4% to 26.6%, mainly due to the store looting stock recovery claim net write-off."

The building materials retailer says it did open two new stores during the six-month period.

25 Cashbuild stores and 3 P&L Hardware stores that were looted have also since been re-opened.

The group declared an interim dividend of 587 cents per ordinary share out of income reserves.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werner de Jager, CEO of Cashbuild.

We've re-opened 28 of those stores since the looting... Three stores unfortunately we had to permanently close. Then there are another five we're busy with in shopping centres that have to be rebuilt from scratch - we're waiting for the landlords to finish those projects. Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild

If you normalise the revenues they're still down, but down by 5% which is more expected in the light of the boom we had... So all in all not a bad set of results. Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild

We still believe we're on track to get our 330 Cashbuild stores and also expand on the P&L model... In the next six months we should see another six stores coming online. Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild

