Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows
Cashbuild has reported a revenue decline of 12% for the six months ended 26 December 2021.
36 stores were impacted by last year's July unrest and looting during the period.
Revenue fell from to R5.8 billion, from R6.6 billion in December 2020.
RELATED: Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement
"Gross profit decreased by 11% with gross profit margin percentage increasing from 26.4% to 26.6%, mainly due to the store looting stock recovery claim net write-off."
The building materials retailer says it did open two new stores during the six-month period.
25 Cashbuild stores and 3 P&L Hardware stores that were looted have also since been re-opened.
The group declared an interim dividend of 587 cents per ordinary share out of income reserves.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werner de Jager, CEO of Cashbuild.
We've re-opened 28 of those stores since the looting... Three stores unfortunately we had to permanently close. Then there are another five we're busy with in shopping centres that have to be rebuilt from scratch - we're waiting for the landlords to finish those projects.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
If you normalise the revenues they're still down, but down by 5% which is more expected in the light of the boom we had... So all in all not a bad set of results.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
We still believe we're on track to get our 330 Cashbuild stores and also expand on the P&L model... In the next six months we should see another six stores coming online.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
Listen to the interview with the Cashbuild CEO on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fascinadora/fascinadora1803/fascinadora180300013/97293830-unscharfer-lagergang-von-baumaterialien-im-industiral-baumarkt.jpg
More from Business
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.Read More
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results.Read More
FirstRand's half-year profit jumps 41%, nearing pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's results for the half-year ended 31 December.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More
Sanctions - how to cancel a country
When business tools become political weaponsRead More