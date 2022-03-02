Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business





Woolworths Holdings has reported its strongest balance sheet in eight years, even while performance declined.

Its interim results for the 26 weeks ended 26 December 2021 were posted on Wednesday.

Turnover dropped by 1% to R39.2 billion.

Headline earnings per share were down 35.6% to 168.2 cents.

At the same time, Group CEO Roy Bagattini called it "the strongest balance sheet we have had since 2014."

He said Woolworths Holdings had reduced its debt by a further R7 billion over the past year, ending the period in a net cash position.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Bagattini on The Money Show.

The Woolworths CEO explains why the group is repatriating money to South Africa.

I think they were a pretty respectable set of results, particularly in the context of those lockdowns [in Australia]... All the respective businesses across the group have actually performed pretty well... Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

We're in the process of repatriating about R1 billion... David Jones has been a painful strategic choice the company made several years ago... particularly for our shareholders... We've worked hard at stabilising that business and we're sitting a net cash position... Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

We have good uses of that capital back here [in SA]... We have fantastic opportunities to invest both in our food business and in our fashion business. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

Our food business in South Africa - from a return on capital perspective - is the best in the industry by a country mile! We get 70% or more return on every sales rand... That's three to four times more than most of our peers. Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

He challenges Whitfield's perception that, nonetheless, market competitors are evolving their food businesses faster than Woolworths.

We've grown our business by over 15% over the past two years which is probably close to market-leading... We bring around 2,000 new innovations to the market every year... Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings

He also says the Woolworths fashion, beauty and home (FBH) business is recovering.

Listen to the interview with the Woolworths CEO below:

