Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Woolworths Holdings has reported its strongest balance sheet in eight years, even while performance declined.
Its interim results for the 26 weeks ended 26 December 2021 were posted on Wednesday.
Turnover dropped by 1% to R39.2 billion.
Headline earnings per share were down 35.6% to 168.2 cents.
RELATED: Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors'
At the same time, Group CEO Roy Bagattini called it "the strongest balance sheet we have had since 2014."
He said Woolworths Holdings had reduced its debt by a further R7 billion over the past year, ending the period in a net cash position.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Bagattini on The Money Show.
The Woolworths CEO explains why the group is repatriating money to South Africa.
I think they were a pretty respectable set of results, particularly in the context of those lockdowns [in Australia]... All the respective businesses across the group have actually performed pretty well...Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings
We're in the process of repatriating about R1 billion... David Jones has been a painful strategic choice the company made several years ago... particularly for our shareholders... We've worked hard at stabilising that business and we're sitting a net cash position...Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings
We have good uses of that capital back here [in SA]... We have fantastic opportunities to invest both in our food business and in our fashion business.Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings
Our food business in South Africa - from a return on capital perspective - is the best in the industry by a country mile! We get 70% or more return on every sales rand... That's three to four times more than most of our peers.Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings
He challenges Whitfield's perception that, nonetheless, market competitors are evolving their food businesses faster than Woolworths.
We've grown our business by over 15% over the past two years which is probably close to market-leading... We bring around 2,000 new innovations to the market every year...Roy Bagattini, Group CEO - Woolworths Holdings
He also says the Woolworths fashion, beauty and home (FBH) business is recovering.
Listen to the interview with the Woolworths CEO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Source : ewn
More from Business
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.Read More
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results.Read More
FirstRand's half-year profit jumps 41%, nearing pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's results for the half-year ended 31 December.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows
The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Sanctions - how to cancel a country
When business tools become political weaponsRead More
More from Local
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
Shoba has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
New head of the Investigating Directorate at the NPA Advocate Andrea Johnson outlines plans to deal with corrupt officials.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Why we fired DA, EFF and other parties' political appointments - Joburg MMC
City of Johannesburg MMC for economic development Leah Knott explains why 120 staff members have been fired.Read More
Non-payment of interns at Bara is 'just a shocking state of affairs'
An employee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital shares his encounter with eleven interns that have not been paid since January.Read More
'Playing too loud music on your headsets can damage your hearing'
Wimmy founder and co-director Professor Dr Wim Delva, talks about hearing loss and how to prevent it.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Mantashe simply doesn't think upgrades at his home are wrong - James Brent-Styan
Bongani Bingwa chats to Investigative journalist, James Brent-Styan to weigh in on part three of the state capture report.Read More