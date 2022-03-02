'SA, in the southern tip of Africa, has a disadvantage when importing fuel'
The Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association says there should be a broader discussion about fuel in the country not only fuel costs.
Speaking to John Perlman, CEO of Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association Peter Morgan says consumers and stakeholders need to understand the risks associated with importing fuel.
One of the big risks that people don't understand is that South Africa being where it is in the Southern tip of Africa has a really serious location disadvantage when importing fuel in ships.Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
If you want to bring ships to South Africa you actually pay price premiums to get it here.Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101789314_glitter-lighting-of-petrochemical-plant-with-twilight-sky-gas-storage-sphere-tank-in-factory-of-petr.html?term=petrochemical&vti=lvjhxzj99g6xkbui5i-1-5
