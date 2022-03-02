Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Sanctions - how to cancel a country

2 March 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

When business tools become political weapons

The results of two polls show that while taking a stance is expected, it may not necessarily be enough.

Humans have probably always used limitations to products or services but the first documented economic sanction is attributed to Athens that prevented merchants from a neighbouring area to trade with the city, that was more than 2000 years ago.

The modern use spiked after the 1st World War with the League of Nations hoping to avoid the huge loss of human life from conventional conflict to opt instead to impose sanctions following the relative success blockades during the war had on getting towns or groups to stop fighting.

A successful economic intervention was between Greece and Bulgaria in the early 1920s that looked like they may escalate tensions into war.

Both sides were threatened with significant sanctions if they did not withdraw their troops from the conflict zone, which they did.

How it works

It worked in part because the nations that would apply the sanctions were large nations and had agreed to coordinate their efforts to have maximum impact from the limitations and, in this case, threatened to apply them to a country that was less powerful.

The ideal scenario requires agreement between all the nations that are expected to apply the sanctions, that the sanctions themselves would cause the other country to review its behaviour but not harm the nation itself, just not with weapons. It also requires that the population of the errant country would be able to pressure their government when the impact of the sanctions take effect.

That is a difficult list to get right as typically you don’t get the full agreement or the intervention that will add the most pressure will probably harm the citizens more than the government. There is also a good chance that the nature of the government of a problem country will not have the kind of system that allows the citizens to get their government to change.

Smart Sanctions

As economic systems became more sophisticated and the world became more globally integrated, the idea of smart sanctions became the preferred option from the 90s.

Rather than a blanket sanction, the limitation could be targeted at certain ministries or specific politicians or companies.

This is less likely to be as harmful to citizens or help companies and opposition organisations that support the change.

The catch is that it needs a lot more political and economic coordination.

Let’s assume the sanction will limit the export of a major commodity for the country like oil. For nations that don’t require it from that country it looks to be a good sanction, but if your country needs it, then you are going to suffer too.

The current situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen oil prices increase dramatically and for sanctions to target Russia’s significant oil and gas exports that would cause the prices to rise rapidly. If a short-term spike was offset by other oil nations offering to increase supply to compensate it may work, but that might cause too much harm to nations not able to absorb the price increases of the nations that have to undervalue their own resources. If the oversupply does not keep prices down, then other oil-producing countries could be seen to be profiting from the conflict.

When if fails

It would be sensible to consider sanctions as a first response, the challenge is at what point to introduce them and how severe to make it to get the hoped-for outcome.

It is difficult to get everyone to agree about when and what should be introduced and then there are issues about how to ensure they are enforced.

While sanctions were implemented against Russia in 2014 already and were kept in place, they failed to stop Russia.

Before the actual invasion it looked unlikely that more sanctions might get enough support to be implemented but once the troops crossed the border, the scale and extent of the sanctions have been significant. Switzerland, surprisingly, opted to not remain neutral but joined other EU countries in freezing access to accounts belonging to high-level Russians who support President Vladimir Putin.

Sport and entertainment bodies cancelled events and barred Russian participation, travel embargoes were implemented and limitations on Russian business to operate in other countries has seen the currency and the value of the Russian stock market fall dramatically.

The significant move to block most Russian banks, including their central bank, and suspending the access to the SWIFT banking messaging platform is a major step.

The US stating that it may even look to impose restrictions on Russia’s ability to trade its oil and gas is very dramatic.

But China has been less likely to ramp up sanctions even as it has moved to call for an end to the fighting.

South Africa may not play a major role but it too has been reluctant to be seen to be too critical of Russia given the relationship of the ANC with Russia and Putin.

The most dramatic call might be to remove Russia from the UN’s security council, at the moment the UN would be prevented from taking significant action as Russia would veto it.

This is where the issue of sanctions become more apparent. When the US chose to invade Iraq, it was not done with UN agreement but given that most sanctions rely on the US implementing them as the dollar is the principal currency of trade, the US was not removed from its permanent seat or suspended from the organisation as it contributes a significant portion of the costs and hosts the seat of the UN in New York.

The biggest drawback for sanctions is that they typically target governments that have rejected serious negotiations and are often not democratic so their citizens could not force the government to return to negotiations or leave power.

The result is significant harm to the economy of the country and its neighbours as a result of refugees. Businesses in and that work with those countries suffer major harm too.

It may be less than the death from actual war, but the time to end the conflict and the cost to repair the damage may be as bad.

The terms of Germany’s surrender after World War 1 set up the resentment that Hitler used to convince Germany to go to war.

Putin has relied on the fall of the Soviet Union to get Russians to agree to his moves to annex Crimea even if it now appears he may have gone too far.

Is there something better

Returning to the question of removing a permanent member of the security council which does not have a mechanism that automatically would see that happen points to the real issue. We simply have not created the rules that limit what nations may do.

Even with the global agreement that something must be done to counter the impact of climate change, the pledges that nations have made are simply promises with limited consequences if not implemented.

Donald Trump was able to remove the US from the Paris Climate accord without too much trouble.

So the charters adopted by bodies like the UN need to be adopted by the participating countries in their highest level laws. Until we can update country constitutions to include those undertakings following sufficient consultation we are doomed to rely on powerful nations keeping the peace even as we can only hope they don’t become the rogue state.

Perhaps digital contracts that automatically trigger the sanctions for failure to meet the undertakings will keep the populists and strongmen from sending their and other countries to the brink




2 March 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
