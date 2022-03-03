'141 countries voting for Russia to leave Ukraine is overwhelming majority'





United Nations figures have shown that over 875,000 refugees have fleed the Ukraine as fighting intensified on day seven of Russia's invasion.

These high numbers are staggering considering that just two weeks prior, Ukrainians were being told that the invasion would not happen.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to South Africa and former Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to The European Council (EUCO) President Tusk, Dr Riina Kionkan says the EU's latest figures suggest that some 600,000 have arrived in various EU member states.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Kionkan says things in Ukraine have moved very fast and civilian bombing and civilian targets show that this is an all out war.

The sanctions have shown that a number of Russian companies are going bankrupt however, these measures usually take time to take effect. Dr Riina Kionkan, EU Ambassador to South Africa

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that demanded Russia to immediately withdraw from Ukraine.

Hundred and forty-one out of 193 United Nations member states voted for the non-binding resolution.

The countries that voted show an overwhelming condemnation of the war. This is a good indication of what the world community is thinking. Dr Riina Kionkan, EU Ambassador to South Africa

