Mantashe simply doesn't think upgrades at his home are wrong - James Brent-Styan





The third part of Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's report into allegations of state capture was released on Tuesday evening.

The report painted a picture of how the African National Congress and its deployees were heavily compromised by Bosasa.

Those implicated include Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane and former President Jacob Zuma.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Investigative journalist, James Brent-Styan to weigh in on the matter.

The information in the report was out there, it was just about putting it together so that people would have a sense of how the dots connected. James Brent-Styan, Investigative journalist

African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe said as it stood, there was no case against him and his legal team would advise him on what steps to take.

We are talking about hundreds of thousands of upgrades, and he simply doesn't think it is wrong. James Brent-Styan, Investigative journalist

