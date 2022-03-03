WATCH: Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Dad saving son from raging bull at rodeo has everyone talking

Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Remarkable video circulating on Telegram. Ukrainians gave a captured Russian soldier food and tea and called his mother to tell her he’s ok. He breaks down in tears. Compare the compassion shown here to Putin’s brutality. pic.twitter.com/KtbHad8XLm — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 2, 2022

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: