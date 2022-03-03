Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities





President of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude says she grew up being surrounded by strong hard-working women and that encouraged her to work hard.

Fakude has earned her reputation as a corporate activist and inspirational Businesswamn through her work in different industries advocating for development of women and marginalised communities in the workplace and society.

In this hanging-out episode with Clement Manyathela, Fakude talks about her childhood, career, and favourite music.

I've just been lucky, I guess, to be in the first generation of women who in South Africa over the years have had different opportunities in different sectors. Nolitha Fakude, President - Minerals Council

My mother was the kind of person to tell you that you have no reason to feel sorry for yourself because you at least got a platform, a roof over your head and there is nothing you can't do as long as you put in the hard work. Nolitha Fakude, President - Minerals Council

