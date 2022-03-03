'Playing too loud music on your headsets can damage your hearing'
South Africa has a lot of industries that produce a lot of noise affecting people's hearing, this is according to the founder and co-director of Wimmy, Professor Dr Wim Delva.
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer, Delva says mining is one of the top contributors to noise pollution.
World Hearing Day is aimed at creating awareness around hearing loss, prevention, and early detection.
Rock drills can be very noisy and you are doing that rock drilling in a confined space and if you don't protect your hearing adequately or you are exposed too long, that damage will become irreversible.Professor Dr Wim Delva, Founder and co-director - Wimmy
There are many different sounds that can induce hearing loss, it's not just industrial sources of noise, it can also be playing music way too long and way too loud with your headphones on. It's not just the volume involved but the pitch of the sound as well.Professor Dr Wim Delva, Founder and co-director - Wimmy
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140436135_attractive-black-american-guy-listening-to-music-on-headphones-with-copy-space-.html?term=earphones%2Bfunny&vti=mgj56tl2sj76lb3eam-1-63
