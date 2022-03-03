WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
"Will you grow it, or will you blow it?"
That's one of the catchy lines from Nedbank's #TakeMoneySeriously advertising campaign.
South Africans are known for their poor savings culture and the campaign uses fictitious product commercials to show the trouble that reckless spending can get you into.
It highlights the pressures present in a world of "constant upgrades" and "chasing status".
RELATED: WATCH: Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert
Nkgabiseng Motau, standing in for Andy Rice, picks the Nedbank campaign as the advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.
The co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa says she loves that they subvert a really serious issue, the cost of consumerism.
It's really contrarian - they're a bank, they give out personal loans, and this is a serious issue. In South Africa we haven't been the best at saving and living within our means... with various issues adding to that.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
Motau likes how the ads play into the consumerist tropes on social media.
... how the perfume ad would lure you in and make you feel you need it, and then serve you a chilling message about debt. In this one, called Descent, they use the metaphor of drowning. It's immersive, I can really feel the sense of being engulfed by debt.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
Motau refers to the trend for brands to now bring purpose to their work, basically going beyond just selling their product.
"I feel like a lot of the time they are championing a random cause... on which they can't make much impact."
She feels this campaign addresses an issue Nedbank can actually have a meaningful impact on.
I think Nedbank can do that with debt. It's something they can bring to people's consciousness - 'What does it cost us to keep spending like this?'.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
Listen to the Heroes and Zeroes slot on The Money Show (skip to 1:59):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7s0LjRuW4A
More from Business
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.Read More
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results.Read More
FirstRand's half-year profit jumps 41%, nearing pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's results for the half-year ended 31 December.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows
The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More
Sanctions - how to cancel a country
When business tools become political weaponsRead More
More from Lifestyle
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer
Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
‘He wanted me to shine’: Riky Rick’s wife pays moving tribute to him
The award-winning hip-hop artist and fashionista, whose real name is Rikhado Makhado, is being remembered by close friends and family who have gathered for a private funeral service in Johannesburg.Read More
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More
More from Opinion
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango
Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?
While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money ShowRead More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money ShowRead More
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler'
Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money ShowRead More
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future.Read More
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More