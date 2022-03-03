Non-payment of interns at Bara is 'just a shocking state of affairs'





A crowdfund has been started at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital to try and assist eleven medical interns that have not been paid this year.

An employee at the hospital who is in contact with the interns says to his knowledge that non-payment has never happened before.

Speaking to John Pelman, he says other doctors are trying their best to assist the interns.

One as a result of not being paid has actually resigned. There are at least other five doctors at Bara that are in dire need. Employee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

To me, it's just a shocking state of affairs. This is structural in aptitude. Employee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Another employee at Bara says they started work in January and have not been paid. He says when they placed him at Bara he was excited but things have gone sour.

Listen to the full interview below: