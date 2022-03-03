Why we fired DA, EFF and other parties' political appointments - Joburg MMC
More than 120 City of Johannesburg employees have been fired.
The MMC for economic development Leah Knott says all of the fired people were political appointments.
Speaking to John Perlman, Knott says the employees were on fixed-term contracts but we turned into permanent employees.
Through a process outside of the council and sort of hidden from everybody they were converted into permanent employment. This thing led to complaints from the previous staff who felt they had been purged.Leah Knott, MMC for economic development - City of Johannesburg
These letters were issued to everyone, it was issued to any staff members which include DA staff membres, EFF staff members, and all staff that was part of the conversion. We are not attacking the people but the process.Leah Knott, MMC for economic development - City of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
Shoba has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
New head of the Investigating Directorate at the NPA Advocate Andrea Johnson outlines plans to deal with corrupt officials.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Non-payment of interns at Bara is 'just a shocking state of affairs'
An employee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital shares his encounter with eleven interns that have not been paid since January.Read More
'Playing too loud music on your headsets can damage your hearing'
Wimmy founder and co-director Professor Dr Wim Delva, talks about hearing loss and how to prevent it.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Mantashe simply doesn't think upgrades at his home are wrong - James Brent-Styan
Bongani Bingwa chats to Investigative journalist, James Brent-Styan to weigh in on part three of the state capture report.Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More