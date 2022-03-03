Why we fired DA, EFF and other parties' political appointments - Joburg MMC





More than 120 City of Johannesburg employees have been fired.

The MMC for economic development Leah Knott says all of the fired people were political appointments.

Speaking to John Perlman, Knott says the employees were on fixed-term contracts but we turned into permanent employees.

Through a process outside of the council and sort of hidden from everybody they were converted into permanent employment. This thing led to complaints from the previous staff who felt they had been purged. Leah Knott, MMC for economic development - City of Johannesburg

These letters were issued to everyone, it was issued to any staff members which include DA staff membres, EFF staff members, and all staff that was part of the conversion. We are not attacking the people but the process. Leah Knott, MMC for economic development - City of Johannesburg

