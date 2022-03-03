Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
Formula E is definitely coming to Cape Town in February 2023, says championship co-founder Alberto Longo.
Bruce Whitfield interviewed Longo ahead of a big track reveal in Cape Town on Friday (4 March).
There had been a toing and froing last year about whether the Mother City had lost the rights to host the E-Prix amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest'
Cape Town will join a club of illustrious world cities when it presents the all-electric Formula E racing series next year.
We are super-excited about this opportunity... It is subject to the FIA World Motor Sport Council celebrated in June, but it's just a formality.Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E
Whitfield asks Alberto Longo to sum up the excitement of Formula E for newbies.
We're fully electric, and we race in the heart of the biggest cities of the world.Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E
On top of that I have to say it's probably the most exciting race that you could see today. There's a lot of overtaking, a lot of action race after race... Also It's not only male-oriented, it's also female- and family-oriented.Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E
The world is going electric. That means that we have more manufacturers than any other championship has ever had, in one single season... Jaguar, Porsche, Mahindra, Nissan, Mercedes, Maserati...Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E
Longo says Cape Town can expect a crowd of spectators around 30 thousand-strong, with 23,000 grandstand seats.
Between 7,000 and 8,000 will be international visitors.
It is a great honour to be here... having the pleasure of racing here in front of Table Mountain...Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E
Listen to the interview with Longo on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127624104_new-york-july-14-2019-british-professional-racing-driver-alexander-sims-of-bmw-andretti-team-driving.html?vti=na812m5oc97kkyullt-1-45
More from Business
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.Read More
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results.Read More
FirstRand's half-year profit jumps 41%, nearing pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's results for the half-year ended 31 December.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows
The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More
Sanctions - how to cancel a country
When business tools become political weaponsRead More
More from Local
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
Shoba has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
New head of the Investigating Directorate at the NPA Advocate Andrea Johnson outlines plans to deal with corrupt officials.Read More
Why we fired DA, EFF and other parties' political appointments - Joburg MMC
City of Johannesburg MMC for economic development Leah Knott explains why 120 staff members have been fired.Read More
Non-payment of interns at Bara is 'just a shocking state of affairs'
An employee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital shares his encounter with eleven interns that have not been paid since January.Read More
'Playing too loud music on your headsets can damage your hearing'
Wimmy founder and co-director Professor Dr Wim Delva, talks about hearing loss and how to prevent it.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Mantashe simply doesn't think upgrades at his home are wrong - James Brent-Styan
Bongani Bingwa chats to Investigative journalist, James Brent-Styan to weigh in on part three of the state capture report.Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer
Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
‘He wanted me to shine’: Riky Rick’s wife pays moving tribute to him
The award-winning hip-hop artist and fashionista, whose real name is Rikhado Makhado, is being remembered by close friends and family who have gathered for a private funeral service in Johannesburg.Read More
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More
More from Sport
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wednesday evening.Read More
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes
South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate games.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam
The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner.Read More
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms
This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.Read More
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening of venues to spectators.Read More
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso
The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead.Read More
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home'
John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia.Read More
Djokovic refused entry into Australia
John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country.Read More