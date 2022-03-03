Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal





Formula E is definitely coming to Cape Town in February 2023, says championship co-founder Alberto Longo.

Bruce Whitfield interviewed Longo ahead of a big track reveal in Cape Town on Friday (4 March).

There had been a toing and froing last year about whether the Mother City had lost the rights to host the E-Prix amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cape Town will join a club of illustrious world cities when it presents the all-electric Formula E racing series next year.

We are super-excited about this opportunity... It is subject to the FIA World Motor Sport Council celebrated in June, but it's just a formality. Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E

Whitfield asks Alberto Longo to sum up the excitement of Formula E for newbies.

We're fully electric, and we race in the heart of the biggest cities of the world. Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E

On top of that I have to say it's probably the most exciting race that you could see today. There's a lot of overtaking, a lot of action race after race... Also It's not only male-oriented, it's also female- and family-oriented. Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E

The world is going electric. That means that we have more manufacturers than any other championship has ever had, in one single season... Jaguar, Porsche, Mahindra, Nissan, Mercedes, Maserati... Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E

Longo says Cape Town can expect a crowd of spectators around 30 thousand-strong, with 23,000 grandstand seats.

Between 7,000 and 8,000 will be international visitors.

It is a great honour to be here... having the pleasure of racing here in front of Table Mountain... Alberto Longo, Co-founder - Formula E

