'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
The new head of the Investigating Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Advocate Andrea Johnson says coordination and collaboration with the private sector will be needed to make sure her team can win difficult cases.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement of Johnson's appointment on Monday and she has already hit the ground running.
RELATED: 'NPA needs to be given time to deal with those implicated in state capture
With more than 25 years of experience at various senior level posts in the NPA, Johnson acknowledges that the pressure will be immense.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa says with the support from other departments nothing is impossible.
The prosecution team will go for winnable cases as well as those that are harder to prove, she adds.
The nature of the corruption matters, straight of the cuff don't always have the kind of evidence that prosecutors will like to have, to have a slam dunk case.Advocate Andrea Johnson, Head - Investigating Directorate at NPA
So it is not going to always be the winnable cases but we will look at those cases to make sure that we have cases that can be won.Advocate Andrea Johnson, Head - Investigating Directorate at NPA
She says for those that have been involved in corruption should know that her prosecution will come for them.
For those who have been implicated, must know that what you do in the dark will come out in the light.Advocate Andrea Johnson, Head - Investigating Directorate at NPA
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
Shoba has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Why we fired DA, EFF and other parties' political appointments - Joburg MMC
City of Johannesburg MMC for economic development Leah Knott explains why 120 staff members have been fired.Read More
Non-payment of interns at Bara is 'just a shocking state of affairs'
An employee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital shares his encounter with eleven interns that have not been paid since January.Read More
'Playing too loud music on your headsets can damage your hearing'
Wimmy founder and co-director Professor Dr Wim Delva, talks about hearing loss and how to prevent it.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Mantashe simply doesn't think upgrades at his home are wrong - James Brent-Styan
Bongani Bingwa chats to Investigative journalist, James Brent-Styan to weigh in on part three of the state capture report.Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More