'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head





The new head of the Investigating Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Advocate Andrea Johnson says coordination and collaboration with the private sector will be needed to make sure her team can win difficult cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement of Johnson's appointment on Monday and she has already hit the ground running.

With more than 25 years of experience at various senior level posts in the NPA, Johnson acknowledges that the pressure will be immense.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa says with the support from other departments nothing is impossible.

The prosecution team will go for winnable cases as well as those that are harder to prove, she adds.

The nature of the corruption matters, straight of the cuff don't always have the kind of evidence that prosecutors will like to have, to have a slam dunk case. Advocate Andrea Johnson, Head - Investigating Directorate at NPA

So it is not going to always be the winnable cases but we will look at those cases to make sure that we have cases that can be won. Advocate Andrea Johnson, Head - Investigating Directorate at NPA

She says for those that have been involved in corruption should know that her prosecution will come for them.

For those who have been implicated, must know that what you do in the dark will come out in the light. Advocate Andrea Johnson, Head - Investigating Directorate at NPA

