I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine





South African tourist Johan Nel who had been stuck in the Ukraine says he has finally fled from the war torn country.

On Monday Nel told Bongani Bingwa that he was stuck at a Ukrainian hotel after things didn't work out at the Polish boarder because Ukrainians were being prioritised over foreigners.

I am safe and sound in Budapest, the journey to leave was tough and I have a couple of injuries but I am being looked after. Johan Nel, South African tourist

I endured everything but I am safe now and that is all that matters. I am grateful to the ambassador André Groenewald who helped us a lot to flee the country. Johan Nel, South African tourist

He says he will await a plane to South Africa and once he is in the country, he will apply for a work visa to Mexico.

