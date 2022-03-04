I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension The ANC has lashed out at MultiChoice following the suspension of a Russian state-backed channel from its bouquet, describing the... 6 March 2022 12:46 PM
'Brace yourself if you are in debt, your debt is going to be skyrocketing' Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse gives tips on how to soften the blow of inflation. 6 March 2022 9:10 AM
Parts of Roodepoort plunged into darkness after Robertville substation fire Parts of Roodepoort are still in the dark after two Johannesburg City Power transformers at the Robertville substation caught alig... 6 March 2022 8:41 AM
View all Local
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy' Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual element... 4 March 2022 12:07 PM
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser. 4 March 2022 9:33 AM
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists. 3 March 2022 12:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Sport
My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky The award-winning blues-rock guitarist told Nickolaus Bauer on #702Unplugged that he survived lockdown by teaching online and has... 4 March 2022 2:52 PM
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists. 3 March 2022 12:17 PM
WATCH: Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 March 2022 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine. 5 March 2022 1:16 PM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee. 4 March 2022 8:51 AM
View all World
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine

4 March 2022 8:51 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
War

South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee.

South African tourist Johan Nel who had been stuck in the Ukraine says he has finally fled from the war torn country.

RELATED: Ukrainian citizens being prioritised over foreigners - SA man stuck in Ukraine

On Monday Nel told Bongani Bingwa that he was stuck at a Ukrainian hotel after things didn't work out at the Polish boarder because Ukrainians were being prioritised over foreigners.

I am safe and sound in Budapest, the journey to leave was tough and I have a couple of injuries but I am being looked after.

Johan Nel, South African tourist

I endured everything but I am safe now and that is all that matters. I am grateful to the ambassador André Groenewald who helped us a lot to flee the country.

Johan Nel, South African tourist

He says he will await a plane to South Africa and once he is in the country, he will apply for a work visa to Mexico.

Listen below to the full conversation:




4 March 2022 8:51 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
War

More from World

Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine

5 March 2022 1:16 PM

Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died

4 March 2022 4:34 PM

The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'141 countries voting for Russia to leave Ukraine is overwhelming majority'

3 March 2022 7:54 AM

EU Ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionkan says the resolution is an indication of what the world is thinking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'

2 March 2022 8:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to 'stop the pain that is being suffered'

1 March 2022 10:42 AM

Chairperson of the African National Congress subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu says there are two sides and people should go back to where the war started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments

28 February 2022 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are busy 24/7 trying to get our people out - SA ambassador to Ukraine

28 February 2022 11:58 AM

South African ambassador to Ukraine Andre Groenewald ays the situation in Ukraine is fluctuating and changes minute by minute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict

25 February 2022 4:49 PM

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat and sunflower oil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango

25 February 2022 11:33 AM

Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter

25 February 2022 9:20 AM

"The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa is the most obese country in Africa - Doctor

Local

Nelson Mandela Foundation urges SA govt to take stand in Russia/Ukraine war

Local

Parts of Roodepoort plunged into darkness after Robertville substation fire

Local

ANC lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension

Local

EWN Highlights

9 million Gauteng residents have rolled up their sleeves for the jab

6 March 2022 1:39 PM

ANC lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension

6 March 2022 12:46 PM

Watch live: KZN Premier Zikalala delivers update on developments following Sopa

6 March 2022 12:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA