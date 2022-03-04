I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine
South African tourist Johan Nel who had been stuck in the Ukraine says he has finally fled from the war torn country.
RELATED: Ukrainian citizens being prioritised over foreigners - SA man stuck in Ukraine
On Monday Nel told Bongani Bingwa that he was stuck at a Ukrainian hotel after things didn't work out at the Polish boarder because Ukrainians were being prioritised over foreigners.
I am safe and sound in Budapest, the journey to leave was tough and I have a couple of injuries but I am being looked after.Johan Nel, South African tourist
I endured everything but I am safe now and that is all that matters. I am grateful to the ambassador André Groenewald who helped us a lot to flee the country.Johan Nel, South African tourist
He says he will await a plane to South Africa and once he is in the country, he will apply for a work visa to Mexico.
Listen below to the full conversation:
