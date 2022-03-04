Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer





Golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player and Irish superstar, Ronan Keating have come together to host a charity fundraiser to support the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Oncology Unit in Cape Town and the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in Johannesburg.

Having both lost loved ones to cancer, 'A night with Ronan Keating' is one of the ways that the two can help others.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gary Player to give more insight on the concert.

Myself an Keating got together and it has been so nice to raise money for the Red Cross as well as my school Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School. Gary Player, Golf legend and philanthropist

Philanthropy is important because we still live in a world where there are wars going on, he says.

We are all universal brothers and the sooner we start thinking about that, the better. If I can play my small part, at least I can die one day saying that I played my role. Gary Player, Golf legend and philanthropist

