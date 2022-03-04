Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer
Golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player and Irish superstar, Ronan Keating have come together to host a charity fundraiser to support the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital Oncology Unit in Cape Town and the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School in Johannesburg.
Having both lost loved ones to cancer, 'A night with Ronan Keating' is one of the ways that the two can help others.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Gary Player to give more insight on the concert.
Myself an Keating got together and it has been so nice to raise money for the Red Cross as well as my school Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School.Gary Player, Golf legend and philanthropist
Philanthropy is important because we still live in a world where there are wars going on, he says.
We are all universal brothers and the sooner we start thinking about that, the better. If I can play my small part, at least I can die one day saying that I played my role.Gary Player, Golf legend and philanthropist
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Lifestyle
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
‘He wanted me to shine’: Riky Rick’s wife pays moving tribute to him
The award-winning hip-hop artist and fashionista, whose real name is Rikhado Makhado, is being remembered by close friends and family who have gathered for a private funeral service in Johannesburg.Read More
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More