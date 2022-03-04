



There are many types of sexuality out there than those most people are exposed to.

Registered counsellor Casey Blake says sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy at once and there are a variety of factors involved.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Blake for a more understanding of the sexuality spectrum.

I think the misconception around sexuality that is not straight is this idea of being hypersexual. There is a lot of homophobia that if you are gay every single man is attracted to you. Casey Blake, Registered counsellor

Our sexuality involves how we experience ourselves in the world, how we experience ourselves when we are alone. There is physical attraction, there is erotic attraction, there is an emotional attraction. There are social elements and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality. Casey Blake, Registered Counsellor

Listen to the full interview below: