Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu





South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Johannesburg doesn't respect employees.

This comes after 130 City of Johannesburg employees were fired.

The MMC for economic development Leah Knott told John Perlman that those fired people were political appointments who had been on fixed-term contracts but were turned into permanent employees.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, the MMC reiterates that the is a difference between political appointments and city employees in administration.

Every administration when you have a mayor, MMC and speaker as well as the political caucuses that support the various political parties, you hire political appointees. They are not administrative staff they are purely of a political nature. Leah Knott, MMC for economic development - City of Johannesburg

In an unlawful process, these employees in fixed-term contracts permanent and this is not a political purge, there is nothing that is stoping any of these employees from reapplying, she adds.

Mtatyana says this is an unfair attack towards the employees by the DA.

These employees are not political deployments, they applied for the positions. Ester Mtatyana, Regional chairperson - Samwu

She adds that the union will go to court to fight this decision.

