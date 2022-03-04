My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky
With nine studio albums to his name whilst receiving legendary status as globally respected purveyor of the blues for over 10 years, guitarist, singer/songwriter Dan Patlansky is one of the world’s finest blues-based storytellers of his generation.
Voted the fourth best guitarist in the world, Patlansky remains the only artist in the world with two worldwide number one Best Blues Rock albums to his name, as voted by Blues Rock Review USA.
Patlansky has released a new album Shelter of bones.
He tells Nickolaus Bauer more on #702Unplugged
I survived during lockdown by teaching online. But I managed to put together an album in three years, in which I tried to push the envelope. I tried to make songs people can relate to. The album has modern edges, it has something for everyone.Dan Patlansky, Guitarist, singer/songwriter
Listen below for the interview...
