Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of orchestrating the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, Ntuthuko Shoba, has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.
The case was closed last month after the defence and the prosecution delivered their closing arguments. At the time, judgment was reserved in the matter.
Shoba, though, submitted an urgent application to have the case reopened before acting Judge Stuart Wilson handed down his judgment.
On Friday, the Johannesburg High Court was shown video footage of Pule and Shoba walking to a vehicle that was driven by Muzikayise Malephane, who confessed to murdering her in 2020.
The 28-year-old Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was found shot and hanging from a tree.
Shoba was tried for being the alleged mastermind behind the murder.
This article first appeared on EWN : Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
More from Local
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
New head of the Investigating Directorate at the NPA Advocate Andrea Johnson outlines plans to deal with corrupt officials.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
Why we fired DA, EFF and other parties' political appointments - Joburg MMC
City of Johannesburg MMC for economic development Leah Knott explains why 120 staff members have been fired.Read More
Non-payment of interns at Bara is 'just a shocking state of affairs'
An employee at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital shares his encounter with eleven interns that have not been paid since January.Read More
'Playing too loud music on your headsets can damage your hearing'
Wimmy founder and co-director Professor Dr Wim Delva, talks about hearing loss and how to prevent it.Read More
Nolitha Fakude: I am in the first generation of women to have opportunities
In this episode of Hanging Out, Clement Manyathela speaks to the president of the Minerals Council Nolitha Fakude about her career and childhood.Read More
Mantashe simply doesn't think upgrades at his home are wrong - James Brent-Styan
Bongani Bingwa chats to Investigative journalist, James Brent-Styan to weigh in on part three of the state capture report.Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More