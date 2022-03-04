Closure of Charlotte Maxeke has led to many deaths - Progressive Health Forum
The #OpenCharlotteMaxeke has kicked off supported by various organisations.
The hospital has not fully opened since it was gutted by fire over ten months ago.
John Perlman speaks to Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum Dr Aslam Dasoo about the march they held today at Charlotte Maxeke.
After ten months of bickering between departments, they have not been able to figure out the basic things like why they was the fire. It is disgraceful because the closure of the hospital has led to many deaths.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum
They (people working in the hospital) are telling tales of complete chaos, of promises unmet and unkept.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum
Charlotte Maxeke is a key component of the entire system of care of what we have here, you take that out of the system and we have a systemic breakdown.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Twitter
More from Local
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine
Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine.Read More
Police arrest 38-year-old man found in possession of dagga worth R1 million
The police's Mavela Masondo said officers found several bags of dagga wrapped in brown tape and stashed in a bakkie at the back of the house.Read More
South Africa is the most obese country in Africa - Doctor
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about World Obesity Day and what factors contribute to it.Read More
People need to know that cyclists are humans - Pedal Power Association
Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson talks about the #CyclistsLifeMatter campaign.Read More
Four years later, listeriosis case against Tiger Brands still on going
South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says they have had delays from applications brought by Tiger Brands.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
Shoba has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
New head of the Investigating Directorate at the NPA Advocate Andrea Johnson outlines plans to deal with corrupt officials.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More