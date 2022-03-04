Closure of Charlotte Maxeke has led to many deaths - Progressive Health Forum





The #OpenCharlotteMaxeke has kicked off supported by various organisations.

The hospital has not fully opened since it was gutted by fire over ten months ago.

John Perlman speaks to Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum Dr Aslam Dasoo about the march they held today at Charlotte Maxeke.

After ten months of bickering between departments, they have not been able to figure out the basic things like why they was the fire. It is disgraceful because the closure of the hospital has led to many deaths. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum

They (people working in the hospital) are telling tales of complete chaos, of promises unmet and unkept. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum

Charlotte Maxeke is a key component of the entire system of care of what we have here, you take that out of the system and we have a systemic breakdown. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum

