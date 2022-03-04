Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
Media outlets report that Warne's management has released a statement noting that the cricket legend died of a suspected heart attack arrest in his villa in Thailand in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The reaction has been swift as sportspeople, journalists and fans from all over the world have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the passing of this great cricketer at such a young age.
Extremely sad day for cricket. An all time great and a modern day legend, Shane Warne has passed away. Tweeted in the morning about passing away of Rodney Marsh, and a few hours later , the great man has passed. Prayers for the soul and condolences to his loved ones.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 4, 2022
I literally just bought Shane Warne’s book and now I have heard he passed away, aged just 52. A very sad day for cricket. pic.twitter.com/vXwKOYHZci— Andrew McLean (@McleanOnCricket) March 4, 2022
Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52.— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) March 4, 2022
Utterly shocking news. A cricketing genius. pic.twitter.com/eTuTuyD1ch
