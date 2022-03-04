Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of My Life
Soundtracks of My Life
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died

4 March 2022 4:34 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Shane Warne
Cricketer

The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Media outlets report that Warne's management has released a statement noting that the cricket legend died of a suspected heart attack arrest in his villa in Thailand in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The reaction has been swift as sportspeople, journalists and fans from all over the world have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the passing of this great cricketer at such a young age.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died




