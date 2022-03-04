Four years later, listeriosis case against Tiger Brands still on going





It's been four years since South Africa had the largest listeria outbreak.

Processed meat products including polony, sausages and viennas had to be recalled from retail and spaza shops in the country.

More than 100 people died from eating the contaminated goods.

John Perlman speaks to South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor about where they stand on the legal matter with Tiger Brands.

We have been held up for approximately two years by a series of applications brought by Tiger Brands against other meat producers. Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney

The particular strain listeriosis that was implicated was only found in Tiger Brands and in the victims. Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney

