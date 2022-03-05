People need to know that cyclists are humans - Pedal Power Association





The Pedal Power Association has raised concerns over the significant increase in the number of fatal roads crashes in South Africa.

The association says the department of Transport has revealed several proposed amendments to the National Road Traffic Regulations to curb road accidents involving cyclists.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson about their campaign #CyclistLifeMatters.

Every cyclist killed or injured is one too many. We are looking at a program where we can talk to motorists, educate them about what cyclists' roles are on the road. Neil Robinson, CEO - Pedal Power Association

We doing many things in the country in getting cycling lanes in and making sure that the road is wide. Motorists currently and in the past see cyclists as an irritant on the road and that shouldn't be the case. Neil Robinson, CEO - Pedal Power Association

People need to know that cyclists are humans. Neil Robinson, CEO - Pedal Power Association

