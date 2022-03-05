South Africa is the most obese country in Africa - Doctor





Over 1 billion people in the world are obese, this is according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

March 4 is World Obesity Day aimed at promoting practical solutions to end the global obesity crisis.

The organisation says currently 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children are obese and this number is increasing.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati about this.

There are many other factors that are driving this challenge. Since 1994 we've seen that the issue of obesity is exploding among the people that come from previously disadvantaged communities. It is not about what you do as an individual there are other broader factors of society. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

In the past, the issue of obesity was people who come from high-income countries high-income families but now it's no longer the case, in fact, some of the people that are newly monied see the external effects of obesity as a validation that they've made it. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

We are the most obese country in Africa. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below: