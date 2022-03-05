Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine
As the fighting continues between Russia and Ukraine, Doctors Without Borders are trying to send are working to get staff and equipment into the areas most affected.
Doctors Without Borders have been instrumental in providing emergency medical assistance to Ukrainians in need.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the Director of communications for doctors without borders Southern Africa Borrie la Grange.
Since 1999, we have been working in Ukraine since the escalation of the hostilities and the violence in 2014. We have been working in the east of the country, which is where vulnerable people have been cut off from access to healthcare.Borrie la Grange, Director of communications - Doctors without borders Southern Africa
We may have some supplies in Ukraine but we may need to get supplies in more particularly our emergency kits, surgical kits and the like we need to get that into the country and have it stored safely.Borrie la Grange, Director of communications - Doctors without borders Southern Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sudok1/sudok11811/sudok1181100068/113944279-medical-equipment-on-the-background-of-group-of-health-workers-in-the-icu-.jpg
More from Local
Police arrest 38-year-old man found in possession of dagga worth R1 million
The police's Mavela Masondo said officers found several bags of dagga wrapped in brown tape and stashed in a bakkie at the back of the house.Read More
South Africa is the most obese country in Africa - Doctor
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about World Obesity Day and what factors contribute to it.Read More
People need to know that cyclists are humans - Pedal Power Association
Pedal Power Association CEO Neil Robinson talks about the #CyclistsLifeMatter campaign.Read More
Four years later, listeriosis case against Tiger Brands still on going
South African activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor says they have had delays from applications brought by Tiger Brands.Read More
Closure of Charlotte Maxeke has led to many deaths - Progressive Health Forum
Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum, Aslam Dasoo, talks about the march they held at the hospital.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba succeeds in reopening case
Shoba has been granted an application to reopen his case based on CCTV footage that he has since submitted to the court.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
'Collaboration with private sector will help NPA win hard cases - New unit head
New head of the Investigating Directorate at the NPA Advocate Andrea Johnson outlines plans to deal with corrupt officials.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
More from World
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.Read More
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine
South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee.Read More
'141 countries voting for Russia to leave Ukraine is overwhelming majority'
EU Ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionkan says the resolution is an indication of what the world is thinking.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to 'stop the pain that is being suffered'
Chairperson of the African National Congress subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu says there are two sides and people should go back to where the war started.Read More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
We are busy 24/7 trying to get our people out - SA ambassador to Ukraine
South African ambassador to Ukraine Andre Groenewald ays the situation in Ukraine is fluctuating and changes minute by minute.Read More
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat and sunflower oil.Read More
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango
Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More