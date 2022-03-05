Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine





As the fighting continues between Russia and Ukraine, Doctors Without Borders are trying to send are working to get staff and equipment into the areas most affected.

Doctors Without Borders have been instrumental in providing emergency medical assistance to Ukrainians in need.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the Director of communications for doctors without borders Southern Africa Borrie la Grange.

Since 1999, we have been working in Ukraine since the escalation of the hostilities and the violence in 2014. We have been working in the east of the country, which is where vulnerable people have been cut off from access to healthcare. Borrie la Grange, Director of communications - Doctors without borders Southern Africa

We may have some supplies in Ukraine but we may need to get supplies in more particularly our emergency kits, surgical kits and the like we need to get that into the country and have it stored safely. Borrie la Grange, Director of communications - Doctors without borders Southern Africa

Listen to the full interview below: