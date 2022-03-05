Police arrest 38-year-old man found in possession of dagga worth R1 million
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested a 38-year-old man for possession of dagga worth over R1 million.
The man was arrested on Friday after crime intelligence received a complaint about an alleged drug den in Clayville in the East Rand.
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said officers found several bags of dagga wrapped in brown tape and stashed in a bakkie at the back of the house.
The consignment was allegedly destined for Cape Town.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police arrest 38-year-old man found in possession of dagga worth R1 million
Source : Supplied
