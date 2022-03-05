



JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says a total power supply failure at a substation in Ekurhuleni threatens water supply in parts of the area and could affect hundreds of households.

The affected station supplies power to Rand Water’s Mapleton booster station leading to a decline of water in reservoirs in Brakpan and Vlakfontein.

The utility said reservoirs could run empty should the restoration take longer than anticipated.

It added, though, that technicians were on-site trying to resolve the problem.

Residents in the city of Ekurhuleni's Thembisile Hani, Victor Khanye, Lesedi, and Govan Mbeki areas were likely to be affected.

Rand Water has urged all consumers to use water sparingly.

This article first appeared on EWN : Rand Water warns Ekurhuleni residents of possible water interruptions