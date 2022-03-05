



JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water on Saturday afternoon said water supply has been restored some areas in Ekurhuleni.

Technicians from the metro have been working to restore power at a Rand Water substation this afternoon which affected the distribution of water in the area.

Rand Water has cautioned the process will take some time. Spokesperson Edward Spingo said: “We are monitoring the levels of the reservoirs. We are seeing that the areas that are really that are really impacted are in the City of Ekurhuleni.”

This article first appeared on EWN : UPDATE: Rand Water says water supply restored in some areas of Ekurhuleni