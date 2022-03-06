[LISTEN] What to do when being attacked in a car
Self-defence instructor on gender-based violence Nicholas Martin says when must go on cat mood when being attacked in an e-hailing car.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Martin says when women find themselves being attacked in the car they must fight with all their might and not be a victim.
He adds that they can scratch the driver's eyes or go for the throat.
Request your ride from the inside of your establishment, don't go stand on the street alone. If you are travelling alone seat in the back seat because there are two exits.Nicholas Martin, Self-defence instructor on gender-based violence
Ask if there is a child lock and try to remove it as you go into the car. If you are going to jump out of a moving vehicle, try by all means to protect your head and time the speed of the vehicle.Nicholas Martin, Self-defence instructor on gender-based violence
Listen to the full interview below:
