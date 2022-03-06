'Brace yourself if you are in debt, your debt is going to be skyrocketing'





Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse says people need to go back to the drawing back and rework their expenses as the Reserve Bank will struggle to keep inflation under 6%.

This past week the petrol price surged to more than R21 per litre which will result in goods prices going up.

Roelofse shares some tips on how to save.

The sad news is that I don't think the oil price has settled yet and we probably going to see much higher spikes in the cost of fuel. We need to understand that inflation is here to stay. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

If you are in debt right now you need to brace yourself because the cost of your debt is going to be skyrocketing now. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

I'm ringing the bell right now because the price hike is coming and if we start adapting ourselves right now we might soften that blow. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

