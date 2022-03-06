



JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Roodepoort are still in the dark after two Johannesburg City Power transformers at the Robertville substation caught alight.

The utility has been scrambling to restore electricity to various areas, including Robertsville, Wipsey Dip, Putcoton, and Stormhill which were plunged into darkness after a blaze damaged vital equipment on Saturday.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said technicians have been attending to the outage since Saturday but couldn’t confirm when electricity would be restored.

He has apologised to affected residents.

This article first appeared on EWN : Parts of Roodepoort plunged into darkness after Robertville substation fire