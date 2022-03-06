ANC lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension





JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has lashed out at MultiChoice following the suspension of a Russian state-backed channel from its bouquet, describing the move as an act of censorship.

The company confirmed this week that Russia Today, also known as RT, would no longer available on DSTV until further notice.

This comes after the global distributor of the channel stopped providing the feed to all its suppliers, including MultiChoice, because of the sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the broadcast company must reinstate RT on its platform despite the company saying it was out of its hands.

