'Sugar tax is not applied in other countries on 100% fruit juices'
Should the Health Promotion Levy - commonly known as the 'sugar tax' applied to 100% fruit juice?
The National Treasury announced on Tuesday that the government is considering adding that tax. Currently, the sugar tax is applied to a range of soft drinks as well as fruit juice with added sugar.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Fruit Juice Association of South Africa general manager Rudi Richards about this.
Sugar tax is not applied in other countries on 100% fruit juices nor is it promoted. What this is about is taxing added sugars.Rudi Richards, General manager - Fruit juice association of South Africa
This shouldn't be about injuring certain injuries, we need to look at the shelf and look at all the unhealthy products on that shelf and start thinking about how do we create healthy diets for our people but in a healthy way.Rudi Richards, General manager - Fruit juice association of South Africa
Registered dietician and spokesperson for the Association for dietetics Lila Bru agrees with Richards that there are other products o the shelves that can be considered.
She adds that drinking 100% fruit juice alone is not healthy.
We have to think about the quantity the person is having if you are having a glass of fruit juice once in a while it's fine, but for the person replacing all fluids with fruit juice, that is where the problem comes in.Lila Bru, Registered dietician and spokesperson - Association for dietetics
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120882626_glass-of-orange-juice-isolated-on-white-background-with-copy-space.html?vti=m75f3x77xk1i5w5w5w-2-58
