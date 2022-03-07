'Gauteng medical interns not being paid due to lack of planning by department'
Human Rights, Law and Ethics committee Gauteng branch chairperson Dr Mark Human says it is shocking that for the second month in a row at least nine interns have not received their salaries.
This speaks to a total lack of capacity at the Gauteng Department of Health, and the department has had years to plan as medical student numbers are fixed from second or third year, he says.
RELATED: 'Gauteng public healthcare doctors have not been paid full Jan salaries'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, he says the entire planning programme that takes place from both national down to provincial level regarding interns is lacking in coordination and implementation.
We are scrambling every December for interns to try and get placements posts. I directly reported severe corruption in that scenario. It would appear that for the right sum of money, you might be able to swing where your internship is. The number of posts doesn't match the number of final-year medical students.Dr Mark Human, Gauteng branch chairperson - Human Rights, Law and Ethics (HRLE)
Listen below to the full conversation:
