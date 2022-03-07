'Ending National State of Disaster doesn't mean end of COVID-19'
Today marks the two-year landmark of the first reported coronavirus case in South Africa, and the Department of Health has reported zero Covid-19-related deaths in a 24-hour cycle.
Health deputy minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says ending the National State of Disaster doesn't mean that it will be the end of the coronavirus.
There still need to be some restrictions like masks wearing, he adds.
RELATED: COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on women fertility - Helen Rees
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Dhlomo adds that new regulations need to be Gazetted for 30 days.
And if those regulations are accepted, then the National State of Disaster can be removed for the implementation of those regulations.Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Deputy minister - Department of Health
