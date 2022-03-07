WATCH: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mbalula visits DLTC centers in Gauteng amidst ongoing center shutdowns by driving schools
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 16:20
Impact of war in Ukraine on Children
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Toby Ficker, Unesco spokesperson
Today at 18:09
How surging oil prices will further increase inflation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hugo Pienaar - Chief economist at Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:12
ZOOM - TFG is buying the Tapestry group, owner of furniture stores Coricraft, Volpes, Dial a Bed and The Bed Store, for R2.3bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Thünstrom - CFO at TFG
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:41
Massmart's annual loss deepens to R2.2 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast by David Benjamin and David Komlos
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money DJ Glen Lewis | DJ and Radio host
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Glen Lewis - DJ and Radio host at ...
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
After 2 months without pay, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital interns get salaries Last week, Eyewitness News exposed how 10 intern doctors at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had not received January or Februa... 7 March 2022 12:51 PM
Two men arrested for stealing copper, electricity cables worth R3m in Joburg They also tried to bribe the officers with R10,000. 7 March 2022 11:50 AM
'Ending National State of Disaster doesn't mean end of COVID-19' Deputy Health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says there are still regulations that need to be followed to fight the coronavirus. 7 March 2022 8:36 AM
View all Local
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results. 3 March 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy' Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual element... 4 March 2022 12:07 PM
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser. 4 March 2022 9:33 AM
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists. 3 March 2022 12:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 March 2022 8:58 AM
My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky The award-winning blues-rock guitarist told Nickolaus Bauer on #702Unplugged that he survived lockdown by teaching online and has... 4 March 2022 2:52 PM
WATCH: Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 March 2022 9:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine. 5 March 2022 1:16 PM
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee. 4 March 2022 8:51 AM
'141 countries voting for Russia to leave Ukraine is overwhelming majority' EU Ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionkan says the resolution is an indication of what the world is thinking. 3 March 2022 7:54 AM
View all World
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

WATCH: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral

7 March 2022 8:58 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Captured Russian soldier drinking tea, calling mom in tears goes viral

Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter went viral.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




7 March 2022 8:58 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

