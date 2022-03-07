Two men arrested for stealing copper, electricity cables worth R3m in Joburg

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Today at 15:16 EWN: Mbalula visits DLTC centers in Gauteng amidst ongoing center shutdowns by driving schools Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.

Today at 16:20 Impact of war in Ukraine on Children Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Toby Ficker, Unesco spokesperson

Today at 18:09 How surging oil prices will further increase inflation The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Hugo Pienaar - Chief economist at Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University

Today at 18:12 ZOOM - TFG is buying the Tapestry group, owner of furniture stores Coricraft, Volpes, Dial a Bed and The Bed Store, for R2.3bn The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anthony Thünstrom - CFO at TFG

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:41 Massmart's annual loss deepens to R2.2 billion The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature - Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast by David Benjamin and David Komlos The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

