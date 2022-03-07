Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad'
JOHANNESBURG – Underground Railroad lead actress Thuso Mbedu won the best female performance in a new scripted series at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.
Mbedu plays Cora, an enslaved woman working on a plantation in Georgia who escapes with another slave using the underground railroad.
She described the role in the Golden Globe award winning production as a tool that helped confront her own trauma : “Later on, as I was doing my preparation for the character, I realised that there are so many similarities between who Cora is and who Thuso is. But I remember just crying, weeping, weeping after reading the book. Not only for the story, but for myself.”
The Film Independent Spirit Awards win came as a surprise for the 30-year-old South African actress according to The Hollywood Reporter, who was shocked as she did not think she would receive the award.
“They told me a number of times to prepare something, and I really didn’t,” Mbedu said to the publication.
The first-time nominee and winner thanked filmmaker and director Barry Jenkins for helping her shape her role to suit her own contributions.
“Barry is a very collaborative director, and it was more about what I found for the character more than anything and him supporting that.”
She added that: “It was evident with like moments on set, where if we made an offer, he would then go and change the script to accommodate that which we had offered, which was amazing”.
Mbedu knocked out Anjana Vasan (We are Lady Parts), Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls), Jasmine Cephas Jones _(Blindspotting) and Deborah Ayorinde (THEM: Covenant)_ for the female lead award.
The award-winning thespian was grateful for the recognition and thanked everyone who worked on the project: “Thank you to Amazon, to all the executive producers, to my team, Beth, April, Laurie, everyone.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad'
More from Lifestyle
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy'
Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual elements and these are all parts that make up our sexuality.Read More
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer
Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
‘He wanted me to shine’: Riky Rick’s wife pays moving tribute to him
The award-winning hip-hop artist and fashionista, whose real name is Rikhado Makhado, is being remembered by close friends and family who have gathered for a private funeral service in Johannesburg.Read More
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
More from World
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine
Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine.Read More
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died
The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.Read More
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine
South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee.Read More
'141 countries voting for Russia to leave Ukraine is overwhelming majority'
EU Ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionkan says the resolution is an indication of what the world is thinking.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to 'stop the pain that is being suffered'
Chairperson of the African National Congress subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu says there are two sides and people should go back to where the war started.Read More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
We are busy 24/7 trying to get our people out - SA ambassador to Ukraine
South African ambassador to Ukraine Andre Groenewald ays the situation in Ukraine is fluctuating and changes minute by minute.Read More
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat and sunflower oil.Read More