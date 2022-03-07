Migrant shop owners clash with Operation Dudula protestors in Alexandra
ALEXANDRA - Tensions are high in Alexandra on Monday afternoon as Operation Dudula members clash with migrant street vendors.
The group has been demonstrating against what they say is the employment of migrant workers over South Africans for several months now.
Current situation in Alexandra near Pan Africa Mall.#Dudula#OperationDudula@motso_modise pic.twitter.com/sG7pFjC5eQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2022
Large groups of protestors near the Pan African Mall have been demonstrating, moving from shop to shop shutting down businesses owned by migrants.
According to protestor, the call remains the same: they want South Africans to own the shops.
Tensions broke out between migrant shop owners and Operation Dudula members earlier on Monday when protestors said they wanted the stalls occupied by the migrant owners to be dominated by South Africans.
Police have since arrived on the scene, monitoring the situation, which has since calmed down.
This article first appeared on EWN : Migrant shop owners clash with Operation Dudula protestors in Alexandra
What can consumers expect from spectrum auction?
Techcentral founder and editor Duncan McLeod gives more insight on the upcoming spectrum auction hosted by Icasa.Read More
Taxi industry calls for government vehicle-scrapping subsidy to be increased
National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele says if the subsidy can be 50% of the retail value of the car the monthly installments would be bearable.Read More
Load shedding is back: Eskom to switch off your lights from Monday night
The power utility said due to multiple generating unit failures, it had been left with no choice but to interrupt electricity supply on Monday from 9 pm until 5 am on Tuesday morning and again on Tuesday at 9 pm until 5 am on Wednesday.Read More
After 2 months without pay, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital interns get salaries
Last week, Eyewitness News exposed how 10 intern doctors at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had not received January or February's pay due to an admin problem with the provincial Health Department.Read More
Two men arrested for stealing copper, electricity cables worth R3m in Joburg
They also tried to bribe the officers with R10,000.Read More
'Ending National State of Disaster doesn't mean end of COVID-19'
Deputy Health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says there are still regulations that need to be followed to fight the coronavirus.Read More
'Gauteng medical interns not being paid due to lack of planning by department'
Human Rights, Law and Ethics committee Gauteng branch chairperson Dr Mark Human reflects on interns not getting their pay.Read More
ANC lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension
The ANC has lashed out at MultiChoice following the suspension of a Russian state-backed channel from its bouquet, describing the move as an act of censorship.Read More
'Sugar tax is not applied in other countries on 100% fruit juices'
South Africa general manager Rudi Richards and Registered dietician and spokesperson for the Association for dietetics Lila Bru talk about 100% fruit juice.Read More
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.Read More
Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect.Read More
Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape.Read More
Foschini buys Tapestry (Coricraft/Volpes/Dial a Bed/The Bed Store) for R2.35bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews TFG CEO Anthony Thünstrom.Read More
Oil prices are surging – higher inflation and interest rates are imminent
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed BER Chief Economist Hugo Pienaar.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.Read More
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results.Read More