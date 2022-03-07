



ALEXANDRA - Tensions are high in Alexandra on Monday afternoon as Operation Dudula members clash with migrant street vendors.

The group has been demonstrating against what they say is the employment of migrant workers over South Africans for several months now.

Large groups of protestors near the Pan African Mall have been demonstrating, moving from shop to shop shutting down businesses owned by migrants.

According to protestor, the call remains the same: they want South Africans to own the shops.

Tensions broke out between migrant shop owners and Operation Dudula members earlier on Monday when protestors said they wanted the stalls occupied by the migrant owners to be dominated by South Africans.

Police have since arrived on the scene, monitoring the situation, which has since calmed down.

This article first appeared on EWN : Migrant shop owners clash with Operation Dudula protestors in Alexandra