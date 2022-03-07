Oil prices are surging – higher inflation and interest rates are imminent
Oil prices have surged to their highest level in almost 14 years on Monday, briefly hitting $130 a barrel as Russia kept on pummelling Ukrainian cities.
The United States and its European allies are discussing banning the importation of Russian oil, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Sunday.
The surging oil price will cause rising inflation in South Africa, the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University warned on Monday.
The BER is forecasting interest rate hikes of 75-basis points in 2022, with a 25-basis point hike expected later this month.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed BER Chief Economist Hugo Pienaar (scroll up to listen).
It’s economic suicide… Sanctions are unprecedented, even though they exclude energy, for now… Russia is in deep economic trouble.Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research (SU)
The magnitude of the petrol price increases that are coming… will have a growth-dampening impact… Monetary policy… tends to look through shocks… But this shock comes on top of energy shocks of the last 12 months… raised inflation expectations… Central banks were set to increase interest rates before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine…Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research (SU)
We are getting the benefit from… palladium, gold… shielding the rand… but we’ll feel it on the inflation front… and more interest rate hikes than what we thought…Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research (SU)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Oil prices are surging – higher inflation and interest rates are imminent
