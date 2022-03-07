Taxi industry calls for government vehicle-scrapping subsidy to be increased





According to officials from the National Taxi Alliance and SA National Taxi Council, commuters will at the end of the month know whether the recent fuel hike has caused taxi fares to increase.

NTA has also called for the industry to be exempt from paying some of the fuel levies.

Speaking to John Perlman, National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele says an alternative would be an increase on the industry's subsidies which is money they get for the scraping of the vehicles.

If that subsidy could be 50% of the retail value of a new car that would at least bring down the monthly installment to a bearable level. Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance

He adds that another solution to the high taxi fares, could be if the commuter is subsidised, then the industry could work out market related taxi fares.

