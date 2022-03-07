What can consumers expect from spectrum auction?





The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will host the sought-after radio frequency spectrum auction on Tuesday.

If all spectrums sell, the auction will raise a minimum of R8 billion for South Africa’s national fiscus.

John Perlman chats to Techcentral founder and editor Duncan McLeod to give more insight on the auction.

The auction is a final formalisation of those bands and not a temporary arrangement like we had under the COVID regulations. Increase performance will be one of the benefits of the spectrum auction for network infrastructure. Duncan McLeod, Founder and editor - Techcentral

Listen below to the full conversation: