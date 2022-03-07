What can consumers expect from spectrum auction?
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will host the sought-after radio frequency spectrum auction on Tuesday.
If all spectrums sell, the auction will raise a minimum of R8 billion for South Africa’s national fiscus.
John Perlman chats to Techcentral founder and editor Duncan McLeod to give more insight on the auction.
The auction is a final formalisation of those bands and not a temporary arrangement like we had under the COVID regulations. Increase performance will be one of the benefits of the spectrum auction for network infrastructure.Duncan McLeod, Founder and editor - Techcentral
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Taxi industry calls for government vehicle-scrapping subsidy to be increased
National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele says if the subsidy can be 50% of the retail value of the car the monthly installments would be bearable.Read More
Load shedding is back: Eskom to switch off your lights from Monday night
The power utility said due to multiple generating unit failures, it had been left with no choice but to interrupt electricity supply on Monday from 9 pm until 5 am on Tuesday morning and again on Tuesday at 9 pm until 5 am on Wednesday.Read More
Migrant shop owners clash with Operation Dudula protestors in Alexandra
The group has been demonstrating against what they say is the employment of migrant workers over South Africans for several months now.Read More
After 2 months without pay, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital interns get salaries
Last week, Eyewitness News exposed how 10 intern doctors at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had not received January or February's pay due to an admin problem with the provincial Health Department.Read More
Two men arrested for stealing copper, electricity cables worth R3m in Joburg
They also tried to bribe the officers with R10,000.Read More
'Ending National State of Disaster doesn't mean end of COVID-19'
Deputy Health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says there are still regulations that need to be followed to fight the coronavirus.Read More
'Gauteng medical interns not being paid due to lack of planning by department'
Human Rights, Law and Ethics committee Gauteng branch chairperson Dr Mark Human reflects on interns not getting their pay.Read More
ANC lashes out at MultiChoice’s RT suspension
The ANC has lashed out at MultiChoice following the suspension of a Russian state-backed channel from its bouquet, describing the move as an act of censorship.Read More
'Sugar tax is not applied in other countries on 100% fruit juices'
South Africa general manager Rudi Richards and Registered dietician and spokesperson for the Association for dietetics Lila Bru talk about 100% fruit juice.Read More