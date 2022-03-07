Streaming issues? Report here
What can consumers expect from spectrum auction?

7 March 2022 6:09 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Icasa
Auction
radio frequency spectrum
5G spectrum
4g spectrum

Techcentral founder and editor Duncan McLeod gives more insight on the upcoming spectrum auction hosted by Icasa.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will host the sought-after radio frequency spectrum auction on Tuesday.

If all spectrums sell, the auction will raise a minimum of R8 billion for South Africa’s national fiscus.

John Perlman chats to Techcentral founder and editor Duncan McLeod to give more insight on the auction.

The auction is a final formalisation of those bands and not a temporary arrangement like we had under the COVID regulations. Increase performance will be one of the benefits of the spectrum auction for network infrastructure.

Duncan McLeod, Founder and editor - Techcentral

Listen below to the full conversation:




