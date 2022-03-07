Foschini buys Tapestry (Coricraft/Volpes/Dial a Bed/The Bed Store) for R2.35bn





The Foschini Group (TFG) is buying Tapestry Home Brands – the owner of Coricraft, Volpes, Dial a Bed and The Bed Store – for R2.35 billion.

Tapestry employs about 2500 people and has 175 shops in South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana.

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed TFG CEO Anthony Thünstrom (scroll up to listen).

We’ve been dealing with one crisis or another for the last decade… This [acquisition] has been in motion for months… We’re looking ahead five to 10 years… So, no regrets… Anthony Thünstrom, CEO - TFG

There’s quite a lot TFG can bring to Tapestry… They don’t currently have in-house credit… we can add that… and e-commerce… Anthony Thünstrom, CEO - TFG

