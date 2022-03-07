Foschini buys Tapestry (Coricraft/Volpes/Dial a Bed/The Bed Store) for R2.35bn
The Foschini Group (TFG) is buying Tapestry Home Brands – the owner of Coricraft, Volpes, Dial a Bed and The Bed Store – for R2.35 billion.
Tapestry employs about 2500 people and has 175 shops in South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed TFG CEO Anthony Thünstrom (scroll up to listen).
We’ve been dealing with one crisis or another for the last decade… This [acquisition] has been in motion for months… We’re looking ahead five to 10 years… So, no regrets…Anthony Thünstrom, CEO - TFG
There’s quite a lot TFG can bring to Tapestry… They don’t currently have in-house credit… we can add that… and e-commerce…Anthony Thünstrom, CEO - TFG
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Foschini buys Tapestry (Coricraft/Volpes/Dial a Bed/The Bed Store) for R2.35bn
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149858865_johannesburg-south-africa-july-05-2011-entrance-of-a-fashion-clothing-retail-store.html?vti=nkl79jd5a4zme3f961-1-5
