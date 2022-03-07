Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'





The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will on Tuesday start auctioning high demand spectrum.

The auction unlocks, for the first time in more than a decade, new spectrum for mobile operators.

Bidding will take place in two rounds and involves Cell C, Liquid Telecoms, Rain Networks, Telkom, Vodacom, and MTN.

© greyjj/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect (scroll up to listen).

Finally, the auction is on… We’re ready to rock ‘n roll! … Let’s hope the spectrum gets auctioned, as promised… Steven Ambrose, CEO - Atvance Intellect

The need is huge. There seems to be a political will… The price [of data] will come down… a very good thing for all of us… a good jolt of cash for the government… Steven Ambrose, CEO - Atvance Intellect

Spectrum itself is so valuable, financing will be no problem… Steven Ambrose, CEO - Atvance Intellect

On voice… you should get far better quality. Data speeds should climb significantly… In six to 12 months, we should see a significant improvement across the board… Steven Ambrose, CEO - Atvance Intellect

