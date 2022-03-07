Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will on Tuesday start auctioning high demand spectrum.
The auction unlocks, for the first time in more than a decade, new spectrum for mobile operators.
Bidding will take place in two rounds and involves Cell C, Liquid Telecoms, Rain Networks, Telkom, Vodacom, and MTN.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect (scroll up to listen).
Finally, the auction is on… We’re ready to rock ‘n roll! … Let’s hope the spectrum gets auctioned, as promised…Steven Ambrose, CEO - Atvance Intellect
The need is huge. There seems to be a political will… The price [of data] will come down… a very good thing for all of us… a good jolt of cash for the government…Steven Ambrose, CEO - Atvance Intellect
Spectrum itself is so valuable, financing will be no problem…Steven Ambrose, CEO - Atvance Intellect
On voice… you should get far better quality. Data speeds should climb significantly… In six to 12 months, we should see a significant improvement across the board…Steven Ambrose, CEO - Atvance Intellect
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'
