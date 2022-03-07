Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants (scroll up to listen).
Mann reviewed “Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast” by David Benjamin and David Komlos.
A wedding is complicated… a marriage is complex…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Get the problem understood by a wide variety of people… People who have worked together for a long time tend to think the same…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Description on Amazon:
For the first time, David Benjamin, and David Komlos of Syntegrity share their innovative, highly engaging step-by-step formula for cracking incredibly knotty and important challenges in mere days while mobilising those who must execute...
Complexity has met its match!
Today, organisations are grappling with ambiguity, volatility and paradox surrounding the challenges they face.
This is complexity.
But too many leaders approach complexity the wrong way - they push their people harder and harder and tackle problems one at a time over months, sometimes even years, and always in a linear fashion.
It is like setting a pot of water on "low" and waiting for it to boil.
To solve the intractable challenges that leaders bang their heads against for months - to get the metaphorical water to boil - you must generate a high amount of heat very quickly.
In this book, the authors share their proven formula for dramatically shortening the process and solving an organisation's toughest challenges in mere days.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_168440989_confused-process-chaos-line-symbol-tangled-scribble-idea-insane-brain-vector-concept-illustration-of.html?vti=mdh285tdrk6b7kjjku-1-92
