Harm of keeping SA under lockdown outweighs harm from COVID - John Steenhuizen





The Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuizen says it makes no sense for South Africa to still be under the National State of Disaster.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Steenhuizen cites that the coronavirus has passed its dangerous phase therefore regulations should be stopped.

It makes no sense to keep South Africa in a state of lockdown which has really been one of the hardest and longest in the world any longer. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

The virus has passed its dangerous stage and it makes no sense to keep us in the National State of Disaster. We saw in the last wave, although it was spreading, hospitalisation was incredibly low and there was no overload on the hospital system. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

The harm of keeping South Africa in lockdown far outweighs any potential harm from the coronavirus. John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

