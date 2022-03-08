The longer Koeberg is down, the longer SA will have powercuts - Energy expert





South Africans will have live with stage two rolling blackouts until Wednesday.

This is after multiple generating unit failures occurred at the weekend, which severely reduced the available generating capacity.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Energy expert Chris Yelland and Koeberg Alert Alliance spokesperson Peter Becker to weigh in on the latest rolling blackouts.

There are long-term and short-term issues, sometimes we seem to be papering over the cracks, throwing money at the problem and not dealing with the underlying issues. Chris Yelland, Energy expert

The units at Koeberg is down for an extended period and that project is running into problems, Yelland says.

Becker adds that no one knows what the extent of the work is being done at Koeberg.

It is a big question mark in mind whether the plant would be made as safe as a modern plant. Peter Becker, Spokesperson - Koeberg Alert Alliance

Yelland adds that the longer Koeberg power plant is out, the longer South Africans will experience load shedding.

